Award-winning events business First Event has recently been named 4th in a poll of the fastest-growing agencies in the UK by C&IT magazine – already one of the largest independent events companies in Yorkshire and ranked as one of the UK’s leading event specialists, the Leeds-based organisation are going from strength to strength as they continue to evolve sustainably and build upon their fast-growing reputation.

Having seen 2022 out in style with a phenomenal 336% Year-On-Year growth, 2023 looks set to be another award-winning year for First Event. Reflective of the company’s impressive expansion, Adele Woods is now the organisation’s Director of Delivery and her crucial new role within the company will undoubtedly help them continue to excel across various aspects of the business. Prior to this new role, Adele first joined the organisation in 2021 as Head of Client Services, with a previous long list of prestigious roles including Head of Brand Events at M&S. Adele also joins the recently formed First Event board, established last year to ensure the continuity of the business. Considered a key move for the future of the company, the board also includes: the MD, Head of Sales and Finance Director.

The company’s impressive growth has certainly not been without its challenges, however the hard work put in by the First Event team has not gone unrecognised. They achieved an impressive 9 industry award wins in 2022 recognising their work and exceptional culture. The organisation has thrived despite the many obstacles faced by the industry over the last few years. With just 26 members of staff in 2020, the company made the transition to an innovative, employee-owned model, created several new departments including Client Services and Web and significantly scaled up their Digital team and most recently expanded their studio and recording spaces. Now with over 70 members of staff across offices in Leeds and London, First Event are also the deserved winners of the 2022 C&IT Large Agency Best Place To Work Award making them popular for some of the best talent in the industry.

With their global footprint, growing client list and extensive audience reach, First Event are keen to use their influence for good. As well as teaming up with local charities to make real differences across Yorkshire, the organisation have recently paid for two members to visit the Kisima School in Kenya that they have sponsored for several years in order to gain a greater understanding of how they can support further; an initiative they plan to continue into the future.

Richard Murphy – Managing Director, First Event:

“Growing this fast has come with its challenges but we have done it in a measured and responsible way that has allowed us to improve and enhance the services we provide to our clients and adapt to their growing needs. That we’ve managed to do that without sacrificing our company culture or the quality of the events we create, is something I’m exceptionally proud of. We’re absolutely thrilled that Adele is now our Director of Delivery, and I’m certain she will be able to add value in several areas of the business as we continue to grow”

Adele Woods – Director of Delivery, First Event:

“My decision to move to First Event was an easy one. As soon as I got to know the company’s goals and culture I was sold. It’s not only an exciting place to work, with lots of opportunity and growth, it’s a fun and caring place to work. Which is a rare combination. I’m looking forward to starting my new position within the company as Director of Delivery and helping the company to achieve even more sustainable growth”

