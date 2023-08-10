Evolution Dome – exceptional event coverage

“Tents for events” does not do justice to the versatility, capability and all-around adaptability of the Evolution Dome products. Common to all the Evolution Dome range is that these structures are air-supported; they are inflatable. With domes ranging from just 6 sqm across to our largest single dome with a footprint of 780 sqm, there is an Evolution Dome to suit almost every need.



Quick to deploy and de-rig, our range of temporary structures is ideal for even the tightest schedules, and, because our domes are easy to transport and deploy into very challenging locations, they can go where many other structures cannot.



We have installed our inflatable structure into events housed in exhibition halls, open fields, showgrounds, historic buildings, festivals, car parks, and sporting events, on an international basis. They are ideal for all types of events, such as conferences, brand launches and experiential campaigns, to name but three. Fully brandable, they provide a practical, eye-catching and functional space.

Inflatable Meeting pod

Inflatable structures have a number of significant advantages over many other structures. Firstly, they pack down into small units, making them easy to transport in smaller or fewer vehicles. Secondly, when on-site, they readily pass through narrow apertures and into those awkward spaces that may not be so accommodating of larger sections and components. Thirdly, because they are air-supported, they can be erected in a very short time – even our largest structures – and then de-rigged as quickly and easily, a perfect solution where time on site is limited. And, finally, they boast a huge 55MPH wind rating.

We are driving forward with our sustainability journey, not only due to the reduced impact of transportation requirements but in product development too. We recently launched the Decagon, a sealed air structure that, once inflated, requires no fans to keep it rigid, removing the requirement for the Decagon to have a constant power supply. Alongside this, we have developed a new range of fans that consume less energy, and a solar-powered system that will require no on-site power, reducing the need for generators and dispersed power lines. At our base in the UK, we have invested in solar power, and the units are now entirely powered by the sun. We will be announcing more sustainability initiatives in the coming months.



We have offices in the UK, US and New Zealand, from where we have supplied events ranging from motorsports to corporate conferences, international governmental meetings and major conferences through to brand launches, experiential campaigns and roadshows, so if you have an event and you are looking for the ideal temporary structure, we can specify, supply, install and de-rig the ideal Evolution Dome to suit.

