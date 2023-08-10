Event Tech Startup Plain Sight Continues Growth and Announces New Initiative to Deploy $500,000 to Black Event Creators For Black Business Month

The company has grown significantly with a 214% increase in revenue over the last year and a 135% growth in their event goer community last quarter.

Plain Sight, an event tech startup that allows event sponsors to find new opportunities, event creators to sell tickets and sponsorships, and event goers to find upcoming events and make new connections, is celebrating Black Business Month with an initiative to support more Black creators – specifically Black event creators.

Plain Sight’s free service helps professionals invest their time, money, and energy more efficiently into events. Their business model focuses on connecting brands to world-class events that reach their target audience, match their budget, and meet their expectations. In less than a year, they have facilitated over $500,000 in partnerships between event producers and brands including AWS and Cadillac.

For Black Business Month, the company’s goal is to facilitate another $500,000 in event partnership deals between brands and Black event creators. Brands looking for event partners can complete a questionnaire and type ‘Black Business Month’ in the referral section to work with Black event creators. Events seeking brand sponsor funding can apply here. The service is free. Plain collects a fee only when a brand decides to sponsor.

Plain Sight will also be hosting matchmaking events this month, connecting founders and small business owners with decision-makers at various brands. This isn’t the first time the company has launched initiatives in support of the Black business community. Last December, they sponsored 12 founders $3,000 each to pitch for investment opportunities from prominent angel investors and venture capitalists at Art Basel in Miami during Black Founders Demo Day. This time around, the focus will be helping startups gain corporate partners as opposed to potential investors.

In addition to providing event creators with capital from brand sponsors, Plain Sight offers free event space rental for tech event creators through their Tech Tuesdays program in Miami and Detroit. Tech Tuesdays is scheduled to be launched in other locations soon, such as Atlanta through a partnership with WeWork.