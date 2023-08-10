Net Zero Carbon Events publishes Best Practices guide – free to download

The industry leading Net Zero Carbon Events initiative has published “Best Practices for Decarbonisation Pathways,” to provide actionable insights and strategies that can be implemented immediately. The document is now available free to download at this link .

This interim document contains advice from its five workstreams dedicated to the priority action areas ahead of the full guidance documents that are set for release in December 2023. It highlights the actions identified by its workstreams to help organisations to gain a head start on their decarbonisation journey.

The five dedicated action area workstreams are working to deliver on the priorities identified by the Roadmap – Venue energy, Smart Production and Waste Management, Food and Food Waste, Logistics, Travel and Accommodation.

The Net Zero Carbon Events initiative has been working to promote and facilitate the adoption of sustainable practices within the events industry. To achieve this goal, its workstreams have been collaborating to develop guidance documents on decarbonisation actions within their respective areas of expertise.

James Rees, President of the Joint Meetings Industry Council which is driving the initiative for the industry said; “Recognising the urgency of addressing carbon emissions as we move along within our project, we have compiled this preliminary resource.

“We encourage everyone to explore this valuable guidance, which will be continuously updated as we progress with our workstreams’ efforts. The path to achieving net zero carbon events is a collective endeavour and we deeply appreciate everyone’s ongoing support and contributions to this crucial initiative.”

After the launch of the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge at Cop26, the Net Zero Carbon Event Roadmap was published at Cop27 in November 2022 as a helpful resource. It is available as a Full Report with comprehensive information on how to implement action to achieve Net Zero, and as an Executive Summary.

More than 30 major meetings and events industry organisations from across the world are now financial contributors to Net Zero Carbon Events, the industry’s global initiative to address climate change that was launched at Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021.

Organisations ranging from convention bureaux, venues and event service suppliers to event organisers and associations are contributing at one of four tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Green.

Net Zero Carbon Events is open to all organisations involved in events. Registration is free of charge, but financial contributions are crucial to developing the campaign.

Please visit www.netzerocarbonevents.org/ funding-opportunities for further information.