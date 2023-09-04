Creative tech agency announces launch of rebooted innovation lounge and hybrid events venue.

Engage Works, the full-service, creative technology agency, has announced a new iteration of its highly successful Flux Innovation Lounge – Flux 2.0 – and a virtual broadcasting studio for hybrid events.

Following a restructuring necessitated by Covid, Engage Works recently relocated to an exciting new facility in the Greenwich Design District, London, where it continues to deliver bespoke, immersive experiences for its roster of global clients.

The Flux Innovation Lounge, which originated in 2013 at Engage Works’ previous location, is a unique hybrid event space that aims to redefine the art of the possible, inviting visitors to think differently in a technology-rich environment curated by Engage Works’ creative technologists.

The innovation lounge leverages Engage Works’ expertise in the design, development and delivery of brand experiences, innovation centres, museums, exhibitions and marketing suites, with the mission to ignite fresh ideas using cutting-edge technology to shape the future of innovation in business.

The new Flux Innovation Lounge is set to wow attendees all over again with a new cache of

innovative technology partners, from companies including 7th Sense, AVER, Eyeora, HTC, Interactive Scape, Media Powerhouse, NETGEAR and Philips.

“The Engage Works team have been working hard preparing the exciting next phase for our creative tech agency, with Flux 2.0 central to our plans,” explained Founder and Group CEO Steve Blyth. “With our creative wheels now spinning at full speed, and Covid way behind us all in the rearview mirror, we have been busy delivering our unique innovation centres and marketing suites from our new Greenwich HQ, with multiple projects in the UK and the Middle East. Flux 2.0 – including our new virtual studio for hybrid events – is set to turbo-boost our creative offer going forward.”

The Flux Innovation Lounge is now available to hire for in-person events, hybrid events, collaboration workshops, and client sessions utilising the technology, and is facilitated by Engage Works’ creative technologists. Interested parties should contact Richard Ward – richard.ward@engageworks.com – for more booking information.

Engage Works has worked with blue chip companies globally to create bespoke, immersive experiences since the early noughties. Key clients have included Landsec, Sky, Accenture, Google, British Land, KPMG, Microsoft and EY. In 2012, it developed the then world’s largest multi-touch interactive video wall for Accenture in the City of London, comprising 24×55” LCD displays, as part of a fully integrated and unique communications facility.