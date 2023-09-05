Event planning visionary Diane Lyons honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

ACCENT New Orleans, a distinguished event and meeting planning company rooted in the heart of the vibrant city, proudly announces the recognition of its visionary founder, Diane Lyons, who has been honored with the esteemed DMC Network Founders Award. This prestigious lifetime achievement award celebrates Diane’s unwavering dedication, exceptional commitment, and unmatched contributions to the event and meeting planning industry while crafting unforgettable experiences in both New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

The DMC Network Founders Award, formerly known as the Jill McGregor Spirit of Excellence Award, recognizes individuals within the DMC Network who have showcased a lifelong commitment to the industry and have gone above and beyond to fortify and uplift the network. Diane Lyons’ remarkable journey in event planning, along with her instrumental role in shaping the DMC Network, makes her a deserving recipient of this esteemed accolade.

Diane Lyons has played an integral role in the DMC Network since its inception, serving on the original board for seven years and playing a pivotal role in establishing the foundation of the current DMC Network model. Beyond boardroom meetings, Diane is an active supporter of every event that the DMC Network engages with, and she actively participates in various industry events and association committees. A true advocate of the DMC Network brand, Diane’s influence and contributions have played a pivotal role in its resounding success.

“Receiving the DMC Network Founders Award is an incredible honor and a testament to the collaborative spirit that drives ACCENT New Orleans,” said Diane Lyons, founder of the acclaimed company. “This award underscores the importance of fostering strong relationships within the event planning community, and I am humbled to be recognized by my exceptional peers.”

Founded in 1991 by Diane B. Lyons, ACCENT New Orleans has solidified its position as a certified, woman-owned business with over 32 years of unparalleled expertise in event and meeting planning in New Orleans. The company’s commitment to excellence, creativity, professionalism, and exceptional attention to safety, security, and detail has earned ACCENT New Orleans a reputation for delivering exceptional event and meeting experiences for clients both large and small.

The DMC Network, the meeting industry’s only fully member-owned community of destination management companies (DMCs), celebrates Diane Lyons’ significant contributions and her unwavering dedication to the industry. Leveraging her insider knowledge of New Orleans and an impressive track record of success, ACCENT New Orleans continues to thrive under Diane’s exceptional leadership.

The DMC Network boasts a thriving community of over 300 individuals and operates in more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. This expansive network offers the unique benefit of a single access point to unsurpassed local knowledge and expertise, enhancing the event planning process.