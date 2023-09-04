ASP unveil innovative Attendee Growth Services Consultancy

Multi-award winning website specialists ASP launch Attendee Growth Services consultancy: revolutionising event website success and empowering exhibition and conference organisers for online marketplace excellence.

ASP has today announced the launch of their portfolio of cutting-edge Attendee Growth Services. These services have been specifically designed to empower event organisers with a set of powerful tools that will enhance their digital marketing strategy. They’ll allow organisers to optimise search engine results, develop powerful conversion rate strategies, leverage data insights and drive increased website performance, attendee engagement, revenue and improved user experience.

Fresh off the back of winning supplier team and service supplier of the year at the AEO Awards and winning best supplier to organisers at the ENAs, the event website specialists have further evolved their digital offering to help both clients and other event organisers improve their competitive edge in the busy online marketplace.

The Attendee Growth Services include:

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO): A powerful, targeted, long-term SEO strategy helps event websites achieve higher rankings in search engine results. By optimising web content, meta-information and keywords, event organisers can significantly boost their online visibility making it easier for potential attendees, exhibitors and sponsors to discover and engage with their events.

Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO): Keeping attendees engaged and excited about an event is key to its success. ASP employs proven techniques to enhance an event website’s conversion strategy through detailed analysis, testing and actionable changes to the site – all of which helps organisers improve their cost per visitor, achieve a better return from PPC and convert more web traffic into valuable leads, sales and registrations.

Data Analysis and Insights: Data is power – a goldmine of insights waiting to be harnessed. ASP will help organisers discover hidden opportunities within their existing data and assist in increasing the performance and profitability of a website by making data more visible, accessible and useful.

User Experience (UX) Audits: Ensuring a seamless and engaging user experience is of paramount importance to captivate audiences and deliver memorable experiences that

resonate long after the event takes place . The ASP UX audits are a meticulous evaluation of an event’s website giving practical solutions for improvement which will ultimately drive higher engagement, conversions, attendee satisfaction and those all- important stand, sponsorship and ticket sales.

“At ASP we are passionate about providing the very best service we can to the industry,” commented ASP managing Director, Jon Benjamin.

“In an increasingly competitive digital landscape we know that events of all types and sizes are seeking innovative ways to not only reach their target audiences but also to foster long-lasting connections. That is why we have heavily invested in digital marketing specialists so that we can offer a best-in-class portfolio of Attendee Growth Services specifically built for event organisers across the globe.”

ASP has enjoyed a series of key business wins over the past year, including new or extended partnerships with ARC, Clarion, CloserStill, Delinian, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Nineteen Group and worldwide association, Society of Petroleum Engineers.

“It’s been an incredibly busy year for ASP, but we don’t believe in sitting still – that’s why we have created this service,” continued Benjamin. “Already we have carried out CRO projects for Informa and CloserStill, and we are really excited by the results.”