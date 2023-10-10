Emirates Old Trafford appoint SFA Connect

Emirates Old Trafford have announced the appointment of SFA Connect that will see the agency target larger, experience led, business events, including association meetings, for the Manchester-based venue.

The agreement follows the recent relaunch of the venue – Destination Emirates Old Trafford – now with 250 high quality bedrooms and an iconic new events space, The Edge, which opened earlier this summer when the venue hosted the Ashes. The hotel extension and event space have completed the £75 million redevelopment of Emirates Old Trafford into a truly world class multi-purpose venue over the past 15 years.

The new developments, including the newly expanded on-site Hilton Garden Inn, have opened the Manchester-based venue up to even more larger events, working with comprehensive options of existing event spaces, including The Pavilion and The Point. The additional 100 bedrooms (previously a 150-bed hotel) allow more delegates to stay on site, while still being able to cater for meeting space, exhibition options, dining, and social activities.

SFA Connect already have an outstanding reputation in the industry, building ambassador programmes, offering insight and consultancy, and providing sales support for business within the meetings and events world. The organisation – based just outside of Manchester – has a proven track record in delivering quality insights, lead generation and marketing support for venues.

Meanwhile, Emirates Old Trafford represent a growing sector as more and more organisations look to sporting stadia as a refreshing option for large scale, complex, residential meetings and events, but with a wider experience-led quality and personality. Equally, increasing numbers of associations are looking to underline their values through their events and the venues in which they take place. Destination Emirates Old Trafford not only provide the facilities they need, but a setting that represents the best of international sport, entertainment, heritage, sustainability, health, and nutrition.

“We’re delighted to be working with Emirates Old Trafford, the developments they have made in the stadia make it ideal for larger meetings, not least in the association sector,” comments Sarah Fleming, Managing Director, SFA Connect. “We’re already seeing event organisers looking for a new style of meeting, which is more dynamic, more built around purpose and experience, and with that added x-factor for delegates. This is a venue that has it all and we’re thoroughly enjoying working with the Emirates Old Trafford team.

“We’re really focused on building the relationships we have in the industry, and SFA Connect are a great organisation to work with, they have an incredible knowledge of the industry” added Angela Hodson, Sales Director, Emirates Old Trafford. “We have a venue which is ideal for catering for large meetings and with big delegate numbers. We can give them space to meet, exhibit, eat, and relax at the end of the day. In the meantime, we give them high quality hospitality, and a taste of international elite sport.”

The new Hilton Garden Inn Hotel launched during The Ashes earlier on in the summer and has cemented the venue as a complete events destination. As part of the launch, the business introduced the Destination Emirates Old Trafford campaign to underline the complete nature of the onsite facilities that sit next to the new and extended hotel.

