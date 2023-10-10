The Eastside Rooms, a leading, modern venue in the heart of England, is growing its sales team to support the venue’s increasing popularity and profile. Vicky Howe joins as Business Development Director, bringing with her a wealth of relevant industry experience, whilst Goda Eimontaite joins the team as Sales Executive.

These key appointments support The Eastside Rooms’ commitment to delivering the very best in customer service and event delivery for clients and their delegates.

Vicky Howe, the newly appointed Business Development Director, brings industry knowledge and expertise gained during her tenure as Director of Sales at LGH Hotels Management.

Vicky said: “I’m excited to have joined the team at The Eastside Rooms and Aloft Birmingham Eastside. This new venue, located in central Birmingham, is only 2 years old and purpose-built. This means that its scale, flexibility, and attention to detail are all industry leading and need to be seen to be fully appreciated. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

In addition to Vicky, The Eastside Rooms has welcomed Goda Eimontaite as a sales executive focused on proactive sales. With a successful track record at leading hotels in the area, Goda’s proactive approach and client-focused mindset will support The Eastside Rooms’ continued success.

Tim Sparrow General Manager at The Eastside Rooms added: “Both Vicky and Goda are valuable additions to our team of industry experts, and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on The Eastside Rooms going forward. Vicky’s extensive experience and strategic vision will undoubtedly drive our growth and further enhance our client relationships, whilst Goda’s enthusiasm for outstanding service align perfectly with our commitment to exceeding client expectations.”

These appointments demonstrate The Eastside Rooms’ dedication to providing clients with exceptional conference and event experiences and underscore the venue’s ongoing desire to grow and develop.