Four new directors appointed to beam leadership board

beam, the trade association for the business events, accommodation, and meetings industry, has appointed four new board directors.

Ben Hioco, Sales Director of Countrywide Hotels; Linden Beattie, General Manager of Down Hall Hotel | Spa | Estate; Krishna Pastakia, Director of Sales at Edgbaston Park Hotel & Conference Centre and Joe Evans, Business Development Director of Aimbridge Hospitality EMEA have taken up these roles.

On the board they join Sian Sayward, Chair and Governance Director; Julie Shorrock, Vice Chair and Membership Director – Agencies; Simon Richards, Finance Director; Ryan Doyle, Membership Director – Suppliers; Carla Garman, Talent & Development Director; Ian Brown, Marketing Director; Callum Mclean, Commercial Director; Beckie Towle, Events Director and Louisa Watson, ESG Director.

Sian Sayward said: “Ben, Linden, Krishna and Joe each bring a wealth of important skills and experience which will be highly valuable to beam. Their vast industry backgrounds will allow them all to make significant contributions to the continuing development and progress of the association. They are exciting additions to the board.”