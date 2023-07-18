Top of Article

Creative communications agency, dentsu, has chosen spatial analytics specialist, Meshh, to deliver the data and analytics for the 25-date NIVEA Sun and Cancer Research UK summer tour for the third year. The tour will reach 14 locations in the UK, including several Race for Life events, and concluding at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on 23-27 August.

Monica Marcjanek, Client Director at dentsu, said, “We have benefitted using Meshh on the NIVEA Sun x Cancer Research UK Sun Safety Tour for the third year running. This enables us to really understand our visitors’ behaviours within our activation space and brand experiences, allowing us to gain valuable insight such as footfall, engagement, dwell time and impact helping us to gain a clearer picture of the visitor’s journey. Obtaining this data as well as the learnings on what works well and what doesn’t enable us to improve our strategic thinking, approach and optimisation going forward.”

This will be the third incarnation of the tour at which Meshh will have sensors deployed; the dentsu personnel have been trained in the operation of a Meshh sensor – its placement for optimum results, and how to start and end each recording period. The sensors will measure footfall and consumer engagement throughout the tour, which will be analysed and evaluated for actionable insights based on three years of accumulated data, allowing dentsu, Cancer Research, and NIVEA Sun to quantify and compare the campaign’s success using reliable, credible information.

Meshh CEO, Caroline McGuckian, commented, “Collecting data at multiple events over a number of years provides a rich set of data from which strong conclusions on dwell time, engagement and repeat visitors can be made. An added bonus is that dentsu personnel are proficient at deploying and managing the sensors, which means that we can focus on our area of expertise – analysing the patterns in the data and reporting meaningful results and recommendations.”

“The roadshow has attended a mixture of events each year at varying locations, all of which provide a wide sample of data from which conclusions can be drawn, from the location with an event to the type of event. Mapping this onto previous results years helps identify trends and the impact of marketing messages around skin protection,” concluded McGuckian.