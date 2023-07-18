Top of Article

RefTech, a leading provider of event technology, is proud to celebrate 220 years of combined service among its employees. The company also welcomes five new members to its growing team.

RefTech has been at the forefront of the event industry technology for over 20 years, providing innovative and above all useful technology solutions to event organisers worldwide. This milestone of 220 years of combined service represents the dedication and commitment of its employees to deliver the highest level of service and expertise to its clients.

“We are celebrating this momentous occasion by recognising the tremendous contributions of our team,” said Margaret Reeves, managing director of RefTech. “Their hard work and dedication have been instrumental in our success, and our post pandemic recovery. Like most companies in our industry, we were severely affected by the pandemic but since 2021 we have implemented a 70% increase in staff and increased the number of events we work on by 285% – which is back to pre-pandemic levels.”

In addition to celebrating its employees’ long-term commitment, RefTech is also proud to welcome five new members to its team. The new hires will help the company continue to grow and meet the growing demand for its services and support the development of new technologies to better serve its clients and the industry.

“We are excited to have these talented individuals join our team,” said Reeves. “The new roles are to bolster and build our project team and account team. Over the last two years we have attracted 61 new clients, and developed exciting new registration technology. Adding new skills and expertise to our team will enable us to continue providing the best possible service to our clients and maintain our position as a leader in the events industry.”