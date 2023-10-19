Women in Exhibitions: Tips on career paths in the world of events

Chief operating officer Rachel Swann has been with global exhibitions company dmg Events for eight years. She is also vice chair of the AEO and, topically, on the board at Women in Exhibitions’ UK chapter.

With a focus on the latter, this episode sees Rachel talk host James Dickson through her five-point career development plan. 1) Choosing the right career path and the potential in sideways steps. 2) Bouncing back – learning from mistakes and not worrying about making them. 3) Playing to your strengths – taking on extra responsibilities and being honest. 4) The grass isn’t always greener – research shows 40 per cent of employees would consider a position with a company they previously worked for. And 5) Knowing when to leave…

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.



If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.

This episode of the Event Industry News Podcast is sponsored by Evolution dome, award-winning temporary event structures. Take a look at their structures at evolutiondome.com