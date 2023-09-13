CHS Birmingham promises personality, positivity & practicality in 2023 educational programme

CHS Birmingham has announced its educational programme for 2023. The content, which takes place on the main floor of the exhibition, will follow the show’s theme of positivity, and include speakers including The Bulb, The Delegate Wranglers, motivational speaker Nick Elston, and Dr Paul Abbott, who is using the show as the official launch of his book ‘Events Are Easy…’.

Dr Paul, who is an event planner, entertainer, speaker, and author, will discuss why many businesses believe that what we do, as an industry, is easy, but also ‘… how we can make life a little less difficult’. A deep thinker, a seasoned and practical event planner, and an entertaining speaker, CHS Birmingham will be the first time Dr Paul’s book will be available.

In other sessions, the show is also looking at more practical guidance for event planners. Following audience requests from last year, there are sessions on managing social media, sustainability, but also the building blocks of organising events. However, every speaker will be taking a positive perspective.

The Bulb, who were involved heavily in the sustainability and accessibility policies around the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, will be sharing their thoughts on accessible and ‘values driven’ events, whilst Neil Thompson, founder of the Delegate Wranglers, will be talking about building a positive space on social media.

Jason Allan Scott, entrepreneur and one of the minds behind the Love Life Live Well podcast will also be talking on how to build profile and brand through podcasting, along the way sharing business and life lessons. The day will finish with Nick Elson, a motivational speaker, who will wrap up the conference in his own, unmatchable style.

“We’ve had amazing feedback from our educational programme over the years, and we’re really excited with what will be on stage in Birmingham this year,” commented Emma Cartmell, Founder and CEO, CHS Birmingham. “We always want to do things the CHS way, so we’re offering a combination of personality, positivity, and practicality. Our guests always want a mix of them all.”

CHS Birmingham will take place at the ICC Birmingham 31st October 23.