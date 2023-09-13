If you are looking for something a little different this year for your Christmas Party, look no further than RHS Garden Wisley. Not only is there a wonderful private room to host your exclusive party but guests have the opportunity to arrive through the spectacular Glow Illuminations and really get into the festive spirit.

Upon arrival to the Hilltop Garden Room, guests are greeted with a welcome drink and a room dressed with festive decorations. They will then enjoy a delicious meal followed by a fun night of dancing with our resident DJ.

RHS Garden Wisley have taken the stress out of organising the festive celebration with their party package at £110 + VAT per person, which includes:

RHS / Oliver Dixon

Access and a walk around Glow



A welcome glass of bubbles on arrival



4 x canapés



A three course meal



½ bottle of wine



Christmas decorations and crackers



After dinner coffee or freshly brewed tea with festive mince pies



DJ



Photo opportunity

If you or your client like to organise the party yourselves then Hilltop Garden Room is available on a room hire only basis where this blank canvas space is yours to transform into the party you envisioned.

The RHS is an environmental charity that has sustainability and the future of our planet at its heart. RHS Garden Wisley is its flagship garden and is steeped in history and with one of the largest plant collections in the world.

Located in Surrey, it is just 30 minutes from London. The closest station is Woking, which is a 10 minute drive away making RHS Wisley easily accessible. There is free parking and electric car charging points onsite.

To book your Christmas Party at RHS Garden Wisley Please contact us: functions@rhs.org.uk or 01483 212349

Sponsored Content