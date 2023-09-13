Rowdies deal secures Piing’s place in US stadium market

Fans of US soccer team Tampa Bay Rowdies will have even more reason to cheer this season, after the team engaged Piing to host match-day interactive games on its big screens.

The Rowdies deal builds on Piing’s presence in the US market following a deal with the Rowdies’ sister club, Major League baseball team the Tampa Bay Rays. The deal also follows a number of successful soccer partnerships for the Manchester-based ‘games for crowds’ company in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and Euroleague Basketball, all using their mass-participation crowd games, which can be played by anyone with a phone.

Speaking about the deal, Piing CEO Gareth Langley said: “Our partnership with the Tampa Bay Rowdies marks a huge milestone in the Piing journey. For the first time, soccer fans in the US will be able to take part in our interactive games and enjoy some half-time fun and perhaps even win a prize. For partners and sponsors, Piing provides an exceptional opportunity to engage with fans on a more personal level or to collect data.

“It’s also an exciting time for us as a company, as we see the US as a key market going forward, given the widespread sports culture and the suitability of our product in giving fans something exciting to do during downtime in play.”

Rowdies supporters will be able to play Piing’s Penalty Shootout game, in which thousands of players attempt to shoot the ball into a virtual big screen goal, and Quiiz, which as the name suggests, tests the knowledge of every fan in the stadium. The Quiiz game will also be available to supporters watching at home.

The Rowdies are a US professional soccer team in Division II USL league, owned by the Tampa Bay Rays Major League baseball team. They are based in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Supporters are already experiencing Piing excitement, with the Penalty Shootout game playing out to fans from this month.