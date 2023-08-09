AEO launches #CHOOSEEVENTS campaign

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is pleased to announce the launch of the #CHOOSEEVENTS campaign, spearheaded by the AEO Development Board which is led by Alison Willis, divisional director at Easyfairs and James McGough, managing director at Clarion Events.

This campaign will showcase the diversity of opportunities within events, shifting the way talent enters the industry from falling into events to choosing events. It will run across AEO social media channels and emails, sharing inspiring member stories, videos, and insight, with a call to action for the industry to share wider, using the #CHOOSEEVENTS.

Willis said: “The AEO Development Board is really excited to bring the #CHOOSEEVENTS campaign to life. There has been much research and collaboration across the industry to really understand how to not only reach the future talent of our industry, but how to communicate the amazing depth, diversity and creativity of roles our community provides.

I know I ‘fell’ into the event industry many years ago, as did many of my peers. This is our opportunity to reach the future of the industry with messaging that will resonate and excite the next generation of talent! We have so much to be proud of and to shout about and this campaign gives us the platform to do so.”

Mike Frost, co-founder of Expocast said: “Here at Expocast, we’re really chuffed to partner with the AEO and help drive the #CHOOSEEVENTS campaign – it marks several steps in the right direction regarding how we attract talent to this industry. Thousands of extraordinary people have stumbled into the events industry, and while we will continue to gain talent through chance, now is the moment to push this campaign out and show people the many wonderful reasons they should be choosing the sector more proactively.

The Employee Benchmark and Salary Survey produced last year as part of the AEO/Expocast partnership provided insight into why we are able to retain talent in the industry for years, if not entire careers. Whether it be the travel, social opportunities, the rush of running your event, the chance to work with high profile brands, or the quick progression for those who really excel, the #chooseevents campaign will elevate the wider awareness of our industry like never before!”

To learn more about the #chooseevents campaign, please visit: www.aeo.org.uk/chooseevents