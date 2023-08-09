Klay cements badging partnership with Event Tech Live

Leading event technology company Klay returns as badging partner for Event Tech Live (ETL) at ExCeL in London in November.

Klay brings more than 25 years’ of award winning experience to the events industry and with its extensive global resources has quickly established itself as a specialist in premium registration technology and contactless onsite apps including lead capture and session tracking – a perfect partner proposition in terms of badging at Event Tech Live.

Klay CEO, Keith Findlay, comments: “Onsite technologies are evolving rapidly and we’re pleased to give ETL attendees the opportunity to experience the benefits of the progress first hand.

“Event Tech Live is the nerve centre of emerging technologies in the events space and a powerful hub for industry leaders from across the globe. It’s a pleasure for us to continue our partnership and showcase our solutions to the community.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Tech Live brand, says: “Working with Klay is hugely productive across every tier of the show; that technology benefits the visitor, the exhibitor and the organiser experience. I’m truly excited to work with Klay again delivering Event Tech Live in 2023.”

Event Tech Live is at ExCeL London on November 15th and 16th.

https://eventtechlive.com