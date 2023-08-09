Discount Displays is a leading online destination for high-quality and affordable display solutions. We have been getting companies and organisers noticed for over 35 years and during that time have built a reputation for offering a totally reliable service producing quality event and exhibition products at discounted prices.
This has meant we have built a strong relationship with clients in all areas, Event Branding, the Public Sector, Festival Organisers, Exhibitions, Sporting Venues as well as the Corporate Sector.
Our extensive product range offers an array of display options to suit your promotional and marketing needs. Whether you’re looking for portable exhibition stands, outdoor banners, retail signage, trade show displays, or even custom-printed graphics, Discount Displays has got you covered.
Large Format Print
- In house print and design
- Signage and Banners
- Flags
- Banner Stands and Pop-Up stands
- Exhibition Graphics
Indoor Displays
- Literature Display
- Modular Display Systems
- Poster Display Stands
- Digital Signage
Outdoor Displays
- Café Barriers
- Pavement signs
- Event furniture
- Tents & Canopies
Explore our full website range today and find the perfect display for your event many available for next day delivery. Take your marketing to the next level or call one of our display advisers on 020 8664 5660.
Contact Details:
31-35 Wortley Rd
Croydon
Greater London
CR0 3EB
United Kingdom
+44 (0)20 8664 5660
sales@discountdisplays.co.uk
www.discountdisplays.co.uk