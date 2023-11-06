A festival for all: Love Saves the Day receives esteemed industry award from Attitude is Everything for accessible facilities

Setting the industry standard for accessibility in live events, Attitude Is Everything has awarded Team Love Silver in its Live Events Access Charter

Bristol’s biggest music festival, Love Saves the Day, has achieved Silver in Attitude is Everything’s Live Events Access Charter for 2023-2025, demonstrating Team Love’s commitment to improving the live music experience for disabled audiences, artists and staff.

The Attitude is Everything Live Events Access Charter sets the industry standard for improving and implementing disability equality into all aspects of events. The organisation is committed to connecting disabled people with music and live events in order to improve access together. Team Love’s Silver certification showcases its commitment to reviewing its accessible facilities and making improvements to both the festival site and experience for those who are visually impaired, Deaf or hard of hearing and have disabilities, as well as those with neurodivergent needs.

Any festival-goer who has a disability and requires assistance at Love Saves The Day can register for a Personal Assistant ticket, viewing platform access, accessible parking, accessible toilets, lowered bar access and use of the Diverse sensory calm space. From getting to the festival site and receiving an accessible wristband, to enjoying the space and accessing sensory quiet spaces provided by Diverse UK, Team Love work to ensure that accessibility requirements are considered throughout the entire festival process.

With accessibility seating on the festival’s Love Bus shuttle service and accessible parking available, the event also has a dedicated accessibility team. A separate box office with lowered windows and induction hoop make for shorter queues where customers can speak with the team, get advice and receive a lanyard allowing them access to the viewing platforms, accessible compost toilets – and quiet spaces of the festival with bean bags and seating to get away from the crowds.

Love Saves the Day also provides zoomable access maps and running orders on its website, large print programmes, a list of all British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performances (if they have been requested). In addition, prior to the festival, all essential information is shared with customers who have registered in a detailed Access Information Pack, outlining how to get there and all facilities which they can access.

Tom Paine, Festival Director at Love Saves the Day, said: “What an honour. Providing a brilliant festival and experience for everyone in the community has always been at the forefront of our goals. We want everyone who comes through the Love Saves The Day gate to have the best time.

“We’ve done our research into what constitutes best practice and we always welcome feedback from genuine experiences. We offer ‘mystery shopper’ tickets to disabled people to provide insight on where the festival meets their needs and where improvements can be made.

“Our Accessibility Team recruits team members with their own accessibility needs, to help us create a more diverse team and aid in improving our offering. There’s always more that can be done, but achieving the Silver Level certification is a fantastic way for people to know that we want to create an inclusive space where everyone is welcome.”