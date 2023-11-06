New events director announced for venues at the Great Yorkshire Showground

A new Events Director has been announced to head up the events and conferencing venues at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate.

The new role has been created to oversee both the Yorkshire Event Centre and Pavilions of Harrogate which are both based on the 250-acre Showground. The sister venues can host a range of events from weddings to large-scale conferences and exhibitions.

Richard Moorhouse has been promoted to the role after being the Venue Manager of the Yorkshire Event Centre for the last 12 years.

The YEC underwent a multi-million refurbishment and is now one of the largest event spaces in the North. The Pavilions of Harrogate is a 14-room, award-winning event space which can cater for events of all shapes and sizes and plans are in the pipeline to promote both venues extensively.

Richard said: “We have had a hugely successful year at The Yorkshire Event Centre which has included hosting the launch of Fully Charged North and the Great Holiday Home Show in addition to our established events calendar. The Pavilions of Harrogate will host over 350 events by the end of the year and already, bookings for 2024 are looking really strong. It is a privilege to lead such a fantastic, passionate team and I am looking forward to building on successful foundations to create more business opportunities while retaining our regular events and taking the venues to the next level.”

Richard has over 20 years’ experience in the industry and previously held operational roles at the Freedom Centre, Hull and in hospitality at Doncaster Racecourse.