Our award winning flexible and pop-up quiet rooms and sensory spaces, focused on event welfare, neuroinclusion, and mental wellbeing, have been meticulously designed to offer a serene mental escape within a safe, supervised, and accessible space. These spaces are specifically tailored to support and enhance the overall event experience for individuals.

Conferences and events are vibrant and dynamic environments, brimming with opportunities for learning and exploration. However, they can also be overwhelming, exhausting, and triggering for many individuals due to the constant stimulation and outward-facing nature. Our quiet rooms provide a sanctuary where attendees can retreat when they feel overwhelmed or overloaded by the sensory input of their surroundings. These spaces offer individuals the time and space they need to calm their sensory and nervous systems, allowing them to decompress and find respite.

The role of event welfare is to provide emotional and practical support to all event attendees, including the event team. Even the most experienced event organiser cannot predict when emotional or practical support will be required during an event. Our EventWell® Hosts are highly skilled in creating a supportive environment and offering essential assistance whenever needed.

An EventWell® space, with a trained and experienced host as its cornerstone, offers a comprehensive solution. It provides all attendees with a supervised and secure space where they can:

– Catch up on emails, read, take a nap, meditate, listen to music, practice deep breathing, or simply rest and take a much-needed 10-minute break.

– Reduce stimulation and triggers, effectively manage sensory overload, and find a sense of calm.

– Engage in confidential and discreet conversations with someone who can provide a safe space to discuss any emotions, experiences, or observations they may have encountered.

By incorporating an EventWell® quiet room and sensory space into your event, you are prioritising mental wellbeing and neuroinclusion for all participants. Our dedicated spaces and trained team ensure that everyone feels supported, valued, and able to fully engage in the event experience.

Contact Details:

0800 470 0958

bookings@eventwell.org

https://eventwell.org