Tomorrow’s Talent 2024: Winners announced

The Meetings Show has unveiled the 10 winners of Tomorrow’s Talent 2024, the initiative championing emerging talent within the meetings and events industry.

Now in its sixth year, Tomorrow’s Talent shines a spotlight on rising stars within the industry and provides them with unbeatable opportunities to progress further in their careers.

The 10 winners of Tomorrow’s Talent 2024 are:

Becky Carter, event director, Bray Leino Events

Benedicta Asante, founder, Events 101

Charlotte Tattersall, event lead, People’s Partnership

Dominic Richards, director, Zentive Agency

Ellie Armitt, event manager, Bray Leino Events

Hayley Nicholson, owner & event content specialist, Nuff Said

Iulia Zorzoana, events executive, The Meetings Industry Association (mia)

Megan Earl, conference and events manager, HTS (Hotel and Travel Solutions)

Sarah Davitt, senior project manager, DRPG

Shanice Mckirgan-Sobers, event co-ordinator, Quadrant Events

This year’s competition, open to UK-based event planners or buyers aged 30 and under, or who have up to three years’ experience in the meetings and events industry, received a record number of entries.

Entries were judged by a panel of leading industry experts, who are Paul Harvey, editor, M&IT; Patrick Delaney, managing partner, SoolNua; Leigh Cowlishaw, managing partner, Black Box Partnerships; Priya Narain, co-founder, Event First Steps and Gabby Austen-Browne, founder, Diversity Alliance.

All entrants were assessed for their achievements to date, ability to face challenges, drive and ambition, engagement with the wider industry and the future impact they could make.

Jack Marczewski, portfolio event director at Northstar Travel Group, said: “Congratulations to these 10 meetings and events professionals who have been named Tomorrow’s Talent 2024. We received an overwhelming number of entries, so it is a major achievement to have been selected from such a wide pool of talent from across the industry.

“While we only have space for 10 winners, on behalf of the judges and The Meetings Show, I would like to congratulate everyone who entered. It is fantastic to see so much drive and passion among the industry’s emerging talent. Thank you for applying. It makes us very excited for the future.”

The 10 winners will be invited to celebrate their win at the M&IT Awards in September. The prize also includes VIP attendance at The Meetings Show 2024; personal profiling opportunities through M&IT, The Meetings Show and other industry partners and the chance to participate in a future talent-themed education session as part of The Meetings Show’s content programme.

Through a partnership with Women in Exhibitions Iulia Zorzoana, events executive, The mia, has also been awarded a mentorship with a senior manager from the exhibitions industry. Zorzoana will follow a six month programme that will support her growth and career development.