Meet & Potato, CEO, Jon Kelly is appointed to the Meetings Industry Association (mia) board

Creative events agency Meet & Potato today announced their CEO Jon Kelly has been appointed to the Meetings Industry Association (mia) board. The appointment follows Jon’s many successful years at the frontline of the events industry where he oversees strategic plans, designs and production of events for well known brands.

The mia is the principal association supporting and growing the business meeting and events industry. The mia is also the keeper of the AIM secure, the UK’s only recognised quality standard for the sector.

Meet & Potato, CEO, Jon Kelly said: ”I am passionate about the live events industry and creating memorable experiences that bring teams together to inspire and learn from each other. The mia supports members by championing best practices, inspiring excellence and providing crucial industry insight, as an experienced event producer I feel I can offer my insight to the organisation. My previous work with mia has been extremely rewarding and I am delighted to take this opportunity to work with them long-term to make a difference.”

Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive of the Meetings Industry Association (mia), said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jon Kelly to the mia board. His knowledge of and experience in the events industry makes him an asset to the association. Jon has been an advocate of the association for some time as both a judge of the miaList and an active participant at numerous Connect events. As Founder and CEO of the award-winning agency, Meet&Potato, we know that Jon’s expertise and knowledge will be invaluable as we grow, develop and support our members at the mia.”