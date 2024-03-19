Country Music Week 2023 delivers $11.2 million in econcomic impact for Hamilton

The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) announced today that Country Music Week 2023, which was proudly hosted in the City of Hamilton for the seventh time in 2023 and delivered $11.2 million in economic activity to the Province of Ontario and City of Hamilton, an increase of $2 million from the $9.2 million previously recorded in 2018.

An economic impact assessment of the event, administered by Tourism Hamilton who adopted the Destination International Event Impact Calculator – the preferred methodology of the tourism industry to measure economic impact, revealed that over 17,000 music fans and industry professionals took in one or more of the Country Music Week marquee events between September 14-16, 2023. More than an estimated 80% of attendees were from out-of-region and travelled to Hamilton for Canada’s largest annual celebration and hybrid of industry conference and music festival dedicated to the genre of country music.

Over 8,500 attendees filled FirstOntario Centre for the culmination of Country Music Week, and the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD. The year saw a celebrated lineup of Country Music Week events programmed over three full days (vs 4 days previously) – offering something for everyone including fan favourite events; Songwriters’ Unplugged, SiriusXM Top of the Country finale, Legends Show, CCMA House, the CCMA Red Carpet show and more.

“Adding significant economic value to our host city and province and elevating cultural importance in the Canadian arts landscape is a testament to Canadians from coast to coast to coast who join us in embracing country music and the genre over the last 41 years,” said Amy Jeninga, President of the CCMA. “There is a local sense of pride that is important to recognize, and we look forward to building on our mandate of educating, elevating and celebrating Canadian country music for years to come.”

Summary of key findings:

*Economic Impact of $11.2 million

*Attended by over 17,000 industry members and fans

*8,500 tickets sold

*$1.2 million in tax revenues

“We were thrilled to host the 2023 Canadian Country Music Awards and Country Music Week for the 7th time. Not only did we celebrate Canada’s significant Country Music scene right here in Hamilton, but folks from across the country had a fantastic time in our city,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This exciting week also provided significant contributions to Hamilton’s economy including employment for local music industry professionals, venue rentals, and sold-out downtown hotel accommodations. Hamiltonians are proud of our rich history of live music experiences, and we were honoured to host Canada’s top country artists.”

“Congratulations to the Canadian Country Music Association on the success of Country Music Week 2023 and the 2023 Canadian Country Music Awards. I am proud that Hamilton played host for the seventh time to over 17,000 country music fans and industry professionals from across the country, reinforcing the city’s – and Ontario’s – reputation as a major destination for large-scale events that generate a significant tourism economic impact. Hamilton’s country roots run deep – and they continue to grow,” states Minister Lumsden.

The economic impact assessment of Country Music Week 2023, can be found in full HERE.

The CCMA eagerly anticipates the host selection process and welcomes the opportunity to engage with and collaborate alongside prospective host cities throughout Canada to foster strong economic outcomes. Those interested in hosting the events in 2026, 2027, and 2028 are encouraged to express their interest through the provided platform HERE. With a rich history dating back to 1976, the CCMA is excited to identify its future partner cities as it approaches the milestone 50th anniversary of Country Music Week. Prospective cities are invited to submit their proposals by March 29, 2024

Country Music Week 2024 will be held in Edmonton, Alberta, September 11-14.

About the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2024 and the 2024 CCMA Awards Show presented by TD include FACTOR, Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage’s “Canada Music Fund”.