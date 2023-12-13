The search begins for Tomorrow’s Talent 2024 

The Meetings Show has started the search to find and celebrate emerging talent within the business meetings and events industry as it opens applications to its 2024 Tomorrow’s Talent programme.

The initiative, run in partnership with M&IT, is designed to champion up-and-coming meeting and event planners and help nurture and support the leaders of the future.

Now in its sixth year, Tomorrow’s Talent is part of The Meetings Show’s commitment to provide a platform for the next generation and plays an integral role in safeguarding the future of the events industry.

Applications are welcome from UK-based event planners or buyers aged 30 and under, or with up to three years’ experience working in the meetings and events industry.

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of industry professionals who will select the 10 most promising entrants to receive a series of opportunities throughout the year ahead and have their profiles raised within the industry.

The judges are:

Paul Harvey, editor M&IT

Leigh Cowlishaw, managing partner Black Box Partnerships

Patrick Delaney, managing partner, Soolnua

Priya Narain, co-founder, Event First Steps

Gabby Austen-Browne, co-founder, Diversity Ally

Gracia Kabongo, events manager, Wates Group and Tomorrow’s Talent winner 2019

Jack Marczewski, portfolio event director of The Meetings Show, TEAMS Europe and Business Travel Show Europe, said: “The meetings and events industry is people-led so it’s vital that The Meetings Show helps safeguard the industry’s future by running initiatives that support and encourage future talent.

“We are thrilled to see Tomorrow’s Talent return for a sixth year and are looking forward to celebrating our next 10 winners as we provide them with a platform to raise their profiles and grow their networks.”

Full benefits for the 10 winners will include attendance at a celebratory lunch; personal profiling opportunities through M&IT and The Meetings Show; VIP attendance at The Meetings Show 2024; the chance to participate in a future talent-themed education session as part of The Meetings Show’s content programme; and the opportunity to join The Meetings Show Advisory Board meetings. Each winner will also be offered a free place on The Complete Sustainable Events Course and one winner will also be given the chance to work with a Women in Exhibitions mentor through a partnership between WiE and The Meetings Show.

Applications for Tomorrow’s Talent close on 26 January 2024. Planners can either nominate themselves or be nominated by an industry colleague, with nominations to be made in writing OR via video submission, to an agreed set of criteria.

To nominate yourself or a colleague visit https://www.themeetingsshow.com/tomorrows-talent