Ottimo Digital’s directors complete their purchase of Showlite Ltd

Showlite Ltd has been acquired by the managing directors of Ottimo Digital, Nick Lindwall and Lee Crew, after an invitation to purchase from the former owners. Lindwall is now Showlite’s new managing director, and Crew takes the role of group sales director. The former owners of Showlite will stay on to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

This acquisition marks a significant moment for both companies and the exhibition contracting industry in South Wales and Hampshire. Showlite and Ottimo Digital have enjoyed strong growth over the last ten years, and both companies will continue to operate in their current configurations with no interruption or changes to their respective service delivery.

Paul Slaney, the former managing director of Showlite, warmly welcomed the change in ownership, saying, “This acquisition represents a fantastic opportunity for both Ottimo’s owners and the Showlite team. I’m very confident that the combined offerings of Ottimo and Showlite will enhance our customers’ experience, the choice of services offered, and the unmatched level of service delivered by Showlite.”

Nick Lindwall, the new managing director of Showlite, added, “We are delighted to have been given this opportunity to acquire Showlite and build on the huge collective potential of both our companies. We are very much looking forward to leading both Showlite and Ottimo into the next chapter of our journey together.”