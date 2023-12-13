DRPG ‘Make a Moment’ for Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust this Christmas

Sunday 10 December 2023, Hartlebury, UK. Creative communications agency DRPG, played host to a heartwarming series of children’s Christmas parties at its studios in Hartlebury over the weekend in support of local children through the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust.

Expanding on the tradition of hosting an annual children’s Christmas party for its own team members on Saturday 9 December, DRPG opened its doors for an additional children’s Christmas party. The focal point was the ‘Make a Moment’ event on Sunday 10 December, dedicated entirely to the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust. Families were invited to join in the festivities at the transformed studios, where a Hogsmeade-style town from Harry Potter was built for the occasion.

The children experienced festive delights, including entertainment, music, local food, and a magical journey through the stunning wizardry references, where they also had the joyous opportunity to meet real reindeer and, naturally, Santa Claus.

The Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust provides a family support service with evidence base publications that are not only available for parents to help them understand their child’s symptoms and the journey ahead, but also help the child understand the different medical procedures and devices.

Dr Jen Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, founded the trust in 2016 to support families and children who are going through the challenging time of treatment. She commented, “It was really wonderful to see all our families come together for such a magical experience this Christmas. As we support families facing childhood cancer across Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, and Herefordshire we rarely have the opportunity to bring so many of the parents, children, and their siblings together in one space, so it truly was a special day. The DRPG team were so accommodating in hosting a day of magic, making memories that our families will cherish for years to come.”

20 volunteers from DRPG, all part of the company’s own team, took charge of delivering the event. They actively contributed as members of the production team, overseeing and managing the diverse range of activities. The venue’s theme was entirely crafted from repurposed supplies and infrastructure sourced from previous client projects, incorporating materials from the in-house print service and a significant inventory of scenic and props materials stored in the studio facility.

Dale Parmenter, CEO of DRPG commented, “Over the years we’ve celebrated the festive season with our teams and clients through every channel you would expect from a creative agency, from impressive print installations, bespoke apps and interactive competitions. However, our great responsibility for the communities we work alongside has lent itself to this special event. Our ‘Make A Moment’ Christmas party is becoming something of an annual tradition for us now and our team have been extremely thrilled to pull together this special moment in time for some very courageous and deserving children.”

Our studios are used all year round as a venue for a wide range of events and creativity, so to have this special ‘Make a Moment’ event take place, and over 330 children arrive through the doors this weekend has created a poignant close to the year, for everyone involved.”