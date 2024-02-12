The Power of Events delivers new Careers Hub

The Power of Events has announced the launch of a new Careers Hub on its platform, coinciding with the organisation’s one-year anniversary. Feedback from the industry after its launch in February 2023 was that information and guidance on careers in the event industry should be a really essential feature.

The Careers Hub is a comprehensive resource on the main platform, designed to help guide people already in the industry or those looking to join the industry through various career opportunities. This initiative marks a significant milestone in The Power of Events’ commitment to nurturing and retaining talent alongside fostering growth within the events sector.



For people looking to change roles, those looking to start their careers and those interested in events currently working in other industries, the hub is packed with information and links to advice, insight, and support.



This includes the five main routes into the industry and a glossary that reveals the breadth of job roles across all the different sectors.

Direct Employment

Event Apprenticeships

Internships and Placements

Skills Courses

University and Higher Education

It also includes links to some of the key support partners that have helped curate the content and can provide more information across these routes. All of this has been made possible by the generosity of all of our supporters, in particular from our recruitment partners – Lead partners ESMOS, Castlebell and Live Recruitment and partners Talent Circle and ESP Recruitment.

“At The Power of Events, we recognize the role that the UK events industry plays as a driver of innovation and economic growth,” Rick Stainton Founder of The Power of Events added, “With the launch of the Careers Hub, we aim to identify the career development pathways across this dynamic industry and inspire both current and future event professionals.”

The other key feature of the Careers Hub is a glossary of circa 100 key roles within the industry, aiming to showcase the breadth, range and variation of jobs, complete with descriptions and essential skills required for success.

The Power of Events team is actively encouraging feedback from all areas of the industry, to support the ongoing development and improvement of the Careers Hub and the platform at large. This feedback will allow the team to make ongoing updates and enhancements, to ensure that the Hub remains an invaluable and relevant resource for individuals at every stage of their career journey.

Sophie Beasor Engagement Manager at The Power of Events commented “We encourage feedback from across the seven sectors, which will allow the Careers Hub to adapt and grow, reflecting emerging trends and opportunities within the industry. The success of The Power of Events has all been rooted in unprecedented collaboration and knowledge-sharing.”

For more information about the Careers Hub and to explore the exciting opportunities within the UK events industry, visit www.thepowerofevents.org/careers-hub