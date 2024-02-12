Boxbar launches world’s first automated, self-serve drinks solution dispensing a complete beverage menu for events and venues

The full-menu solution serves customers 360% faster than a traditional bar and is the first of its kind globally.

Boxbar, the drinks technology business reinventing bars around the world, today launches the world’s first ever automated self-serve, full-menu drinks solution.

Boxbar’s full-menu solution allows event organisers and venue operators to serve up to eight different beverage types all from the same terminal. The unique technology represents a significant step forward in the world of beverage service and is the first of its kind anywhere in the world, with the ability to serve beers (including Guinness), ciders, wines, cocktails, spirit and mixers and soft drinks from a single terminal.



The solution arrives at a crucial time for events, venues and hospitality businesses who face a challenging landscape characterised by rising costs and diminishing profit margins.

“Beverage sales are key to the success and profitability of businesses, yet bar service is still defined by a dwindling pool of trained staff, excessive queuing, long wait times, throttled sales and frustrated customers,” says Reshad Hossenally, Boxbar CEO and Co-Founder. “With Boxbar we’re 360% faster, serving two drinks in 30 seconds. We’ve seen first hand how much this can affect queuing times, on average dropping by over 70%. Simply put, fans enjoy a far better experience whilst operators increase efficiencies and sales, reduce overheads and boost profitability.”

With In-built Wall, Freestanding, Bar Top and mobile Wheeled terminals, Boxbar provides a flexible range of options that can be deployed into any event location or venue in less than ten minutes, servicing festivals, venues, sports, arenas and stadia, theatre and hospitality.

Boxbar terminals are powered by a self-service platform that provides operators the tools and data required to take full control of their beverage service and revenue optimisation. Available on both desktop and the BoxbarGo mobile app, operators have remote access to monitor and manage stock levels and an automated refill alert system. Real time drink consumption stats alongside further performance insights and analytics give Boxbar partners the ability to create a deeper understanding of their audiences’ drinking behaviours.

Since launching in August 2023, Boxbar has delivered over 60 events, increasing average transaction values by 16% for their partners whilst reducing overheads by 65% and queuing times by 74%.

Boxbar’s roster of clients now includes some of the UK’s most respected festival, event, venue and hospitality brands including The Warehouse Project, Levy UK, Peppermint, Aviva Warehouse (Factory International, Manchester), Super Serve, Live Nation, New Citizens and The Secret Garden Party.

Speaking about The Secret Garden Party’s partnership with Boxbar, Suzi Sendama, (Former) Head of Commercial, Secret Garden Party Festival, says “It was a pleasure to work with Boxbar on The Secret Garden Party last summer. Their technology is an industry game-changer with the potential to have a huge impact on queue times and revenue generation across the events industry.”