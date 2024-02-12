Katie Whatley joins FFAIR

FFAIR today announces Katie Whatley joins the company as its new CMO.

Founded in 2019 by Adam Jones, the founder of the successful Showplans, later acquired by Freeman, FFAIR stands as a multiple award-winning event technology platform. This cutting-edge exhibitor management platform that combines a manual and shop not only automates time-consuming tasks but also promotes sustainable choices and generates revenue for event organisers.

Katie Whatley has a long-standing career in the events industry. Best known for her experience as an event marketer, Katie has spent the last ten years bridging the gap between organiser and supplier by supporting event technology and service businesses.

Speaking about the appointment, Adam Jones commented: “I am delighted with the appointment of Katie Whatley at FFAIR. Having known Katie for almost a decade, I can confidently say that she is a professional of exceptional caliber, and it is with the utmost respect and enthusiasm that we welcome her to our team.

As a seasoned exhibitor and frequent user of FFAIR, Katie possesses an in-depth understanding of the platform’s benefits. She recognises how FFAIR not only saves exhibitors valuable time but also enhances their overall experience while simplifying pre-show requirements seamlessly. Katie’s unique perspective as both a user and industry expert positions her perfectly to drive our marketing efforts forward.

Katie’s profound knowledge of the event-tech landscape is unparalleled, and her strategic insights into the world of exhibitions make her a significant asset to FFAIR. We are confident that her wealth of experience and innovative mindset will contribute greatly to our continued growth and success.

This appointment underscores our commitment to providing the best possible solutions in the events industry. We look forward to leveraging Katie’s expertise as we continue to enhance FFAIR’s position as a leader in exhibitor management. Welcome aboard, Katie!”

Katie Whatley added: “Having started my career supporting exhibitors via the Customer Support team at RX 20 years ago, it feels like I’ve come full circle in joining a business whose goal is to improve the exhibition experience for exhibiting companies and exhibition organisers.

“I’m looking forward to being part of FFAIR. The technology and the team are fully aligned with my goals in establishing a better exhibiting experience for all. If we can make the technical delivery smoother, more straightforward, and simpler for the exhibition ecosystem, we can get back to doing what we do best – creating amazing events that serve communities and bring people together.”

FFAIR is exhibiting at International Confex this month. Stop by their stand C21C to chat with Adam, Katie, and the team.