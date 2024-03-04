New CEO appointed at event management and training specialist to drive growth

A leading event management and training specialist has appointed a new chief executive officer to drive continued growth on the back of new business wins.

Steve McCabe arrives as CEO of Stadium Traffic Holdings, which comprises event services by Stadium, training by Intuitus Learn, and facility management services through Stadium FM.

His appointment marks a return to familiar territory, having previously been Finance Director for Stadium between 2013 and 2020, before moving on to work for a home services franchisor, and latterly Chief Finance Officer for health care services provider Coventry and Rugby GP Alliance.

Stadium is shaping up for a busy 2024 having won a string of new clients in the UK, including a significant contract to provide traffic management at a new stadium in the north west, as well as a large training contract with a major combined authority.

The firm – which is headquartered on Bodmin Road, Coventry, but operates globally – is also continuing its overseas expansion which includes active work in the Middle East on the back of launching a new event management and safety academy in Saudi Arabia.

It has also enjoyed growth in staffing levels and now operates with almost 1,100 staff across the UK, putting it in a position to take on further new clients in 2024.

Steve, who is originally from Coventry, said: “It’s great to be back with the company and exciting to be a part of a period of major growth, with 2024 very much a year where we are looking to capitalise on the strong infrastructure around us and take on further new clients and project work.

“We have increased business across our traffic management, training and facilities management departments, which has enabled us to recruit to the levels we had pre-Covid which is a great show of strength for the sector and Stadium as a business.

“We have ambitious goals for 2024, not just for our traditional events management offering, but also in expanding our award-winning training arm Intuitus.”

Stadium Founder and Executive Chairman David McAtamney, added: “We are planning for a big year in 2024 and Steve will play a crucial part in that.

“To have someone of his experience and knowledge in the sector, especially having worked with us before, will be a tremendous asset.

“His financial understanding of the business and the events and training side of our operations will be key to capitalising on our ability to deliver in the UK working alongside our Managing Director Carl Taylor in driving that growth, whilst – at the same time – allowing freedom for other parts of our team to continue our expansion overseas.”

Stadium was formed in 2009 and provides traffic management, event services and training, as well as rental of security barriers, the hiring of stewards and Security Industry Authority (SIA) security staff for events.

The firm supports events ranging from the Olympic Games to Premier League football matches, and sell-out concerts to high-profile conferences.

Its training arm, Intuitus, has established itself as the go-to provider of premium training services for customer safety and security both in the UK and internationally, building on Stadium’s extensive knowledge of the industry by delivering bespoke training programmes bespoke to each client.