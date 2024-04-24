NOEA announce ‘New Events World 2025’ as theme for annual convention

The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has unveiled the theme of its annual convention, New Events World 2025, which returns to Bath later this year, Tuesday, 26th November. The event, which is set to take place within weeks of the US elections and potentially a UK General Election, will address the uncertainty, and opportunities, affecting businesses as we enter 2025.

New Events World underlines the very real potential of change, both within UK business, but also international trade. It will also address some of the more uncertain aspects that could come out of what is a critical global political environment. The event will look at ways the industry can come together to tackle these macro issues.

The NOEA Convention takes place on the same day as its industry Awards Dinner and brings together representatives from across the UK outdoor event industry. Delegates often come to the event because of the networking and engagement opportunities the format gives them, and this will be one more present at the 2024 meeting.

As part of the event, NOEA will be providing more workshop style sessions, more networking, and discussion around the topics of resilience, market information, data, plus opinion around what 2025 will bring to the industry. The association will be bringing together commentators from across business, economics and politics to help guide the conversation throughout the day.

“2025 will be a big year for everyone, and while we’re a national association, we’re not immune from the micro and macro global influences that affect our industry in the UK,” comments Susan Tanner, Chief Executive. “As ever, with uncertainty, the antidote is always information and collaboration, and we always get plenty at our convention.”

“Last year was our most successful event to date. The quality of the speakers resonated with our audience who really engaged with the subject matter. This will be a really important this year, we’re keen to gain as much opinion as possible throughout the day and look to create a way forward for our sector into 2025 and beyond,” continues Susan.

The National Outdoor Association Annual Convention & Awards will take place on Tuesday 26th November 2024, at the Hilton DoubleTree, Bath, during the day and with the evening awards celebration at The Pump Rooms, Bath.