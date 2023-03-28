Take your summer event to the water!

Top of Article

It may still be a bit chilly, but summer is only round the corner! City Cruises are here to welcome you onboard as now is the perfect time to get planning your summer staff party or event. So why not make it truly memorable with a cruise along the Thames with London’s iconic landmarks as your backdrop.

If you are looking for a unique venue in London, then a Thames river cruise is the perfect setting for an exclusive venue hire. As the Thames runs through the city, we love to share our unique view of the city. Cruise past the iconic landmarks whilst enjoying first class hospitality and the obligatory glass of bubbles! Whether you are enjoying a formal dinner, bowl food, BBQ or cocktails, our ﬂeet of boats enables you to enjoy the London sights. We are open to hospitality all year round whatever the weather, and we offer daytime and evening cruises! This offers different scenes of London for you and your guests to enjoy.

Plus, with our Fab offer! We are offering free welcome on board drink for bookings made in April!

We have a range of delicious menus to choose from, drinks packages to suit any budget, along with the option for almost any entertainment you can think of! This will for sure make your private hire a success.

With such a great pedigree, it was logical to be able to offer our exemplary boat and service to clients who want to arrange exclusive boat hire with confidence. Our boats offer the perfect venue to remind everyone of what this wonderful city has to offer. From a work outing, a team building activity, a birthday party to a corporate event or a wedding reception – you can take it to the next level with a stunning event space on the River Thames.

We’ll go the extra mile to tailor your events to your needs. We have a range of delicious menus to choose from, drinks packages to suit any budget, along with the option for almost any entertainment you can think of! This will for sure make your private hire a success.

Entertainment can be very personal and speciﬁc for your event. Our experienced team like to build your event with you providing suggestions on entertainment and decorations that will enhance your event and make it totally unique to you. Live performances, tribute acts, magicians, casinos and floral displays are to name a few that would make your event stand out.

We can’t wait to have you on board!

Or if you looking to create the wedding of dreams? At City Cruises we understand the importance of your special day, so why not make it truly memorable with a cruise along the Thames with London’s iconic landmarks as your backdrop! What could be more romantic than having London’s skyline pass by as you cruise along the river. The best part about taking your wedding to the water is the multiple locations, why be in one location when you can cruise along the heart of the city soaking up all the atmosphere and standing on the outdoor deck as a newly wedded couple taking in spectacular views from a unique vantage point from the River Thames.

Don’t settle for a predesigned package when you can customise every detail on the most unique venue imaginable. Our private hire team have years of experience hosting weddings on the river and are known for their hospitality and warm friendly welcome. We guarantee it will be a hassle-free planning process and our team will work with you to offer the perfect boat for the event that you visualise and expect.

From setting sail on a nautical journey to having the most iconic views as you say your I DOs, everything about hosting a boat wedding is magical. Why worry about where you should host your reception when you can have one exclusive venue for them both? When tailoring your nautical voyage, not only do wedding venues on the water have everything you need, but they also feature some of the most stunning backdrops!

Your enquiry will be manged by a member of our highly experienced and friendly Events Team, who will be with you every step of the way during the booking process to ensure your wedding day easy, stress-free and fun to organise.

We look forward to celebrating your big day with you.

FEATURE