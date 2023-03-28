Top of Article

vFairs is an all-in-one event technology platform that helps organizations worldwide host amazing virtual, hybrid and in-person events. Our flexible event technology offers powerful custom features you can use to build epic event experiences including conferences, trade shows, hiring events, internal meetings, and more.

Powered by a modular event technology platform, you build your own events through an immersive virtual event platform, mobile app, onsite check in technology and in-person event activations. Plus, vFairs is backed by a world-class customer support team.

Stop by booth D8 to meet with our team and discuss some of the hottest topics in events:

Find out how event data can help you improve market insights. vFairs offers event planners valuable insights into audience behaviors and preferences through event data. This includes engagement metrics, user journeys, and user feedback through in-event surveys and polling options.

Discover how vFairs's AI tools can help improve your event marketing programs. Our recent launch of AI-powered email marketing marks the start of a suite of AI-powered event features. Learn more about how AI can help you get event content to market more quickly, and ask us about our AI roadmap!

Learn about how onsite event technology can boost your in-person event's ROI. Our customizable mobile application, onsite check-in and badge printing, plus in-event technology activations will help you improve engagement with attendees, create a more integrated experience, and collect valuable onsite event data like never before.

Discuss how our integrated event tech can be used to help you create a robust events program. Using the vFairs platform for all of your virtual, hybrid and in-person event needs will help create a seamless experience for you, your event partners, and your attendees! Talk to us about how to leverage all three delivery models for your events this year.

Be sure not to miss our live presentation featuring vFairs CRO Michael Burns, titled “How AI-driven event platforms are changing the planner & attendee experience”. The session will take place Wednesday April 26th at 12:10 p.m. in the Tech Talks Theatre, and will discuss how AI tools such as ChatGPT are already transforming the event industry. Michael will cover the benefits AI has for event planners, limitations it may pose, and applications event tech companies are already using AI for. If you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve with event technology, this session is a must-watch!