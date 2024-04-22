Swoogo Announced as Official Partners for Event Tech Live Las Vegas 2024

Swoogo, a leading provider of event management software, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas 2024. As part of this exciting collaboration, Swoogo will be sponsoring the highly anticipated Lip Smacking Foodie Tour, set to take place on Tuesday, April 30th, the night before renowned event.

The Lip Smacking Foodie Tour promises to be a memorable experience, offering a curated evening of culinary delights as attendees explore some of the top foodie spots that Las Vegas has to offer. A select group of VIPs will have the opportunity to join the Swoogo and ETL team for this exclusive excursion, providing a unique networking opportunity in a relaxed and enjoyable setting.

Christopher Sykes, CEO at Swoogo, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We’re excited to be hosting the VIP foodie tour at Event Tech Live Las Vegas. With so many events competing for attendee attention this year, it’s meaningful to have the opportunity to sponsor an event with such a fun, unique format; Downtown Las Vegas has a lot of incredible cuisine on offer, and we can’t wait to experience all of it with our guests at ETL.””

Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Tech Live, also shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Swoogo as an official partner for Event Tech Live Las Vegas 2024. Their dedication to innovation and creating exceptional event experiences makes them an ideal partner for our event. We are confident that their sponsorship of the Lip Smacking Foodie Tour will add a new dimension of enjoyment for our attendees, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking event, bringing together industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovators to explore the latest trends and technologies in event technology. With Swoogo’s support, attendees can expect an even more enriching and memorable experience.

For more information about Swoogo and Event Tech Live, visit www.swoogo.com and www.eventtechlive.com.