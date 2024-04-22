Next week’s Event Sustainability Live (ESL) in Las Vegas is set to feature a groundbreaking session titled “Sustainable Strategies: Insights from Julieanna Stipek, Executive Director of Live Strategy at Forbes.” This illuminating interview promises to unveil the innovative sustainability initiatives powering the Forbes Sustainability Leaders Summit, offering invaluable insights into integrating sustainability into event planning.

Julieanna Stipek will take centre stage to share her wealth of experience and knowledge. With a decade of industry expertise, Julieanna has been instrumental in propelling Forbes’ events department’s growth, orchestrating the production of globally acclaimed conferences such as the inaugural Forbes Under 30 Summits and Forbes Iconoclast Summits.

During the session, attendees will discover how Julieanna and her team harness sustainability principles to craft immersive and impactful event experiences. From reducing environmental footprint to fostering social responsibility, Julieanna will demonstrate how these practices extend beyond the Summit, shaping the ethos of Forbes’ broader event portfolio.

“We are thrilled to have Julieanna Stipek join us at Event Sustainability Live,” said Jordan Kaye, host of ESL. “Her insights into sustainable event strategies are invaluable for event professionals looking to make a positive impact on both the environment and their attendees.”

The session will be moderated by ESL host Jordan Kaye of analog events, ensuring a dynamic and engaging discussion that promises to inspire attendees to rethink their approach to event planning.

Event professionals are encouraged to book their place now to secure a spot at this enlightening session. Book Tickets Here: https://form.jotform.com/240362973902357