OnSinch is a robust project and staff management software tailored to meet the diverse operational needs of sectors such as event staffing, talent agencies, crewing companies, hostess agencies, and more! Our platform elevates workforce performance,improves productivity, and automates administrative workflows.

Features at a Glance:

Shift Scheduling and Coordination:

Move beyond traditional spreadsheets with OnSinch’s intuitive scheduling tools, simplifying the process of managing complex shifts.

Self-Registration for Open Shifts:

Empower your staff with the convenience of self-registration, enhancing coordination and engagement.

Attendance Monitoring: Implement precise attendance tracking and receive alerts for overlapping shifts, ensuring efficient workforce management.

Customizable Dashboard and Exports:

Adapt the dashboard to fit your operational needs and benefit from the flexibility of customizable data exports.

Worker and Client Portals:

Promote clear, seamless communication and information sharing between your team and clients, fostering better collaboration.



Benefits of Using OnSinch:

Operational Efficiency:

OnSinch automates routine tasks, allowing your team to concentrate on strategic initiatives and higher-level responsibilities.

Clear Communication:

Maintain consistent and reliable communication channels, ensuring all team members are well-informed and aligned.

Centralized Data Hub: Organize and manage all your data in one centralized location, eliminating the chaos of lost files and disorganized information.

Continuous Support:

OnSinch provides comprehensive support through video tutorials and live training sessions, helping users to fully leverage the platform’s capabilities.

Designed with adaptability and user-friendliness in mind, OnSinch simplifies project and staff management processes. Whether it’s handling large-scale events, coordinating diverse hostess teams, or managing talent shows, OnSinch effectively reduces administrative load, allowing you to focus more on the core aspects of your projects.

Contact Details:

info@onsinch.com

onsinch.com