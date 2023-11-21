Twickenham pick up Gold ECOsmart Accreditation

Twickenham Stadium, the home of England rugby, has further underlined its sustainability credentials with the receipt of another accreditation, this time from Greengage through its ECOsmart initiative.

The venue achieved Gold Standard from ECOsmart, with the accreditation joining other endorsements of the venue’s commitment to sustainable events, including, BS20121, ISO14001, and its own commitment to achieve net zero. Equally, the venue has been a pioneer in sustainable event food, with a ‘Zero waste to landfill policy’ for the last eight years, a commitment to 95% of its food prepared and cooked onsite, using at least 80% British ingredients, and with all cooking oil recycled.

“We’ve committed to sustainable events over a very long period of time, but it remains vital that we continue to benchmark our standards and provide evidence to our customers on the quality of what we’re doing,” commented Nils Braude, Managing Director, Twickenham Experience Limited. “This is just the latest example of a highly credible organisation supporting what we do, and we’re delighted to have come in at Gold Level. It’s a tremendous endorsement of our team.”

Andrew Perolls, CEO, Greengage, added, “Twickenham Stadium ticked all the boxes when it came to awarding the Gold Standard ECOsmart accreditation. They are a business that is continually reviewing what they are doing with regards to sustainability and challenging themselves internally. They are also a sharing business and have taken great steps to pass on what they learn to other businesses; this is an important part of us all striving for an even more sustainable industry.”