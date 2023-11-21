Chelsea Football Club is a titan of industry, with more than 2000 employees across the business from matchday stewards to commercial directors. A crowd favourite both within London and across the world, Chelsea FC connects with 193.7 million fans globally.

Situated in the heart of West London, Stamford Bridge is a multi-award-winning venue, offering premium spaces for clients with stunning views of both London and the iconic Chelsea FC pitch.

Originally built in 1877 and transformed throughout the 1900s, Stamford Bridge is home to a wide variety of versatile hospitality spaces, which are perfect for exhibitions, conferences, meetings and events.

No prospective event is out of reach for clients, the team accounts for all needs – from zip wiring across the stadium, to Astroturfing indoor spaces, through to forming a beach on the pitch.

The stadium embraces its heritage while constantly innovating spaces to provide an outstanding experience for clients. Where there are football fans among attendees, delegates can tour the stadium either pre- or post-event on one of the award-winning Stamford Bridge Stadium Tours.

Included within this, is the opportunity to walk through the players’ tunnel to pitchside. On the innovation side, a particularly exciting redevelopment is that of the West Stand. The West Stand is often reshaped into the ‘Great Hall’ venue and is home to Chelsea FC’s newest event space, ‘Westview’.

The event spaces at Stamford Bridge are managed by Events at Club Chelsea, a team of dedicated specialists who go above and beyond to accommodate client needs. The team is client focused and caters to any request received. As a team of 9, they work cohesively to provide a world-class service for clients, managing the events process end to end.

Contact Details:

0371 811 1955

events@chelseafc.com

https://events.chelseafc.com/

Stamford Bridge,

Fulham Rd,

Fulham,

London

SW6 1HS