The Card Network named as recommended supplier to {10-11} Carlton Terrace for sustainable badging solutions

By
Adam Parry
-
0
188
Top of Article

{10-11} Carlton Terrace has today (14th June, 2023) announced their list of accredited suppliers for the next three years. https://10-11cht.com/the-venue/suppliers

The Card Network in Sandycroft has been named as a recommended supplier for Sustainable Badging, Event Passes and Cards.

Home to the British Academy, {10-11} Carlton House Terrace is a Grade 1 listed building in Westminster, serving as a versatile setting for conferences, seminars, promotional launches, weddings, fashion shows, filming and academic and business meetings.

Sustainability and the transition to net zero was a key focus of the accreditation process and potential suppliers had to demonstrate their commitment to diversity, inclusion and sustainability.

Suzi Peake, Sales and Marketing Director commented:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be named as a recommended supplier to [10-11} Carlton Terrace and can’t wait to be involved with such a stunning venue.

“Successful events are all about the detail and we’re proud that our small detail of sustainable badging has been included to complement 10-11 Carlton Terrace’s full roster of sustainable suppliers.”

Sponsored Content

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.