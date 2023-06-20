Top of Article

{10-11} Carlton Terrace has today (14th June, 2023) announced their list of accredited suppliers for the next three years. https://10-11cht.com/the-venue/suppliers

The Card Network in Sandycroft has been named as a recommended supplier for Sustainable Badging, Event Passes and Cards.

Home to the British Academy, {10-11} Carlton House Terrace is a Grade 1 listed building in Westminster, serving as a versatile setting for conferences, seminars, promotional launches, weddings, fashion shows, filming and academic and business meetings.

Sustainability and the transition to net zero was a key focus of the accreditation process and potential suppliers had to demonstrate their commitment to diversity, inclusion and sustainability.

Suzi Peake, Sales and Marketing Director commented:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be named as a recommended supplier to [10-11} Carlton Terrace and can’t wait to be involved with such a stunning venue.

“Successful events are all about the detail and we’re proud that our small detail of sustainable badging has been included to complement 10-11 Carlton Terrace’s full roster of sustainable suppliers.”

