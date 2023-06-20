6 Tips for Planning a Successful Virtual Event or Conference 

Top of Article

Organising a successful internal event or conference can be initially daunting, even more so when planning for it to occur virtually or remotely. You need to consider the technical aspects of hosting such an event, how to engage your audience and ensure that everyone feels connected and gets value from the session.

From our experience of delivering internal events for companies such as BBC, BP, eBAY, Lenovo and Publicis Sapient, we know it is possible to create an engaging virtual experience that meets the needs of attendees, speakers, stakeholders and organisers.

Here are six key elements that ensure success when planning your virtual internal event or conference.

Define your aims

Having a clear and compelling purpose is essential to make a real impact on your event. Our experienced team will help you align all aspects of your event with your ultimate goal, creating seamless synergy between messages, format, and engagement.

Select a reliable partner

By partnering with an experienced team that excels in delivering exceptional live virtual events, you can rest assured that you’ll have expert support throughout the entire process – from crucial project scoping to the build phase and guidance on the best way to deliver your event with dedicated support during live days.

Selecting an experienced partner and flexible platform helps ensure the reliability and quality of your virtual event.

Deliver engaging event design

It is essential to create captivating and customised events that showcase the distinctive style and values of your brand. Our method emphasises the importance of promoting employee bonding and motivation, which leads to a sense of accomplishment among colleagues who attend your well-crafted and branded virtual event.

Team interaction

Make your event more engaging by incentivising your team with treasure hunts, giveaways and gamifying your content, encouraging your team to engage with your marketing assets or business content. You can elevate experiences with a DJ and team games to lighten the ambiance or use micro workshops for open discussions. Memorable experiences create personal connections and deliver valuable insights.

Enable colleague networking

Emphasise personal connections and promote live interactions, such as networking, so your internal event becomes a memorable experience that strengthens team bonds and enhances communications. Prepare to bolster global chat with engaging content like questions, challenges or awards to create a lively atmosphere that sets internal events apart from external ones.

Harness real-time feedback

Maximise event success with real-time feedback features such as tailored polls and surveys to help monitor audience engagement which can prompt interactions at opportune moments for high engagement levels.

When producing your virtual or 3D environment, you can utilise the feedback received to retain employees and engage them long after the event is over, sharing what resonates most or prioritising content and activities accordingly.

In summary

Planning a successful virtual or remote internal event or conference can be achieved with the right approach and support from experts. If you’d like to chat more about how we can help produce an unforgettable experience for your teams, contact us today to book a six-minute demo https://calendly.com/meet-yoonity/the-six-minute-challenge.

