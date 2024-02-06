Fun in the Sun – the Ultimate Sustainable Summer Party

Summer is the perfect time to let loose and enjoy the warmth of the sun, especially when it comes to hosting a corporate summer party. At BMA House, we’ve mastered the art of creating unforgettable summer celebrations that are not only fun but also sustainable. Here are three key tips to ensure your summer party is a hit.

Embrace Interactive and Eco-Friendly Entertainment:

Summer parties should be all about fun, and our new interactive games for example are designed to engage everyone. These aren’t just any games; they are crafted to be eco-friendly and encourage team-building, laughter, and memorable moments. At BMA House, we’ve invested in outdoor games that add a vibrant dimension to our ‘Fun in the Sun’ party package. From traditional lawn games to new, exciting challenges, these activities are a great way to break the ice and bring your team together.

Focus on Innovative and Sustainable Food Options:

The heart of any party is its food, and we take this very seriously. Our catering partners, Company of Cooks, prioritise sustainability without compromising on quality. Expect a diverse menu, including plant-based and Asian-inspired dishes, reflecting our commitment to low carbon, ethical food practices. Our BBQ menu offers a variety of options like Achari chicken tikka and grilled masala paneer skewers, ensuring every dietary preference is catered to. Also, our food trucks, resembling quaint horse boxes, serve an array of delights, from pizza to souvlaki, enhancing the overall culinary experience.

Innovate with Alcohol-Free Options:

Recognising the rising trend in alcohol-free events, we’ve introduced exciting alcohol-free bars. These bars are not just an alternative but a highlight, offering a range of delicious, crafted non-alcoholic beverages. This initiative caters to individual preferences and supports a more inclusive party environment. It’s all about providing choices and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their drinking preferences, feels included and can enjoy the party to the fullest.

At BMA House, we’re not just about throwing a party; we’re about creating experiences that are memorable, inclusive, and aligned with our sustainable ethos. Our ‘Fun in the Sun’ package is a testament to this commitment. Whether it’s through our award-winning venue (finalists in the 2023 London Venue & Catering Awards for ‘Best Summer Party Venue’), diverse and sustainable food offerings, or our engaging and eco-friendly entertainment options, we ensure every aspect of your summer party is a success. Join us in the heart of Bloomsbury this summer for an unforgettable celebration that sets a new standard for corporate summer parties.

Sponsored Content