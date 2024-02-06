A Greener Future appoints new General Manager David Hopkins

Sustainable event pioneers A Greener Future (AGF) have appointed David Hopkins as the new General Manager. David brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role as the company continues to evolve within and beyond the music industry and festivals, to support the broader events, sports and entertainment sector including suppliers and stakeholders.

An experienced marketer, David has 20 years of experience across the music, live events, and media sectors, both in-house and consultancy roles working in London, Paris and Rio de Janeiro, including Ticketmaster/Live Nation family, Time Out, GMR Marketing and the Rio 2016 Olympics, Blues Matters! Records, Groover, The Rio Times, Greenpeace, and various clients such as AEG Live, IMG, VISA, Apple Music, and Universal.

In addition, David has worked on numerous sustainability projects, having worked as a Senior AGF assessor for 2 years, advising festivals such as We Love Green and Paradise City with their environmental practices; gaining a JUMP Music Fellowship as founder of Sound Impacts – to improve the socio-environmental impact of the music community; and helping the development of STOMP (Sustainable Tools for Online Music Practices).

David Hopkins said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to join A Greener Future as General Manager, and I’m excited to get stuck in and hit the ground running with this exceptional team and amazing projects. A Greener Future is an inspiration to me with its commitment to sustainability in music, events and entertainment, combining completely my passions, and I’m looking forward to taking an active and participatory role in the direction and development of the company, certain that we can continue to deliver amazing work and much-needed positive industry change.”:

“I wish to thank Claire and my new colleagues for inviting me into the team, for your trust in me to help AGF evolve, and to work with such great, inspiring people and partners in doing so. And to my previous employers, clients, and family and friends, who have stood me in great stead to really make a difference in this role in the months and years ahead.”

Outgoing General Manager Scott Graham, who has been a valued member of the team for 2 years commented:

“I would like to thank everyone for their support and commitment throughout my time at AGF. It has been a fantastic two years and a privilege to have been a part of AGF’s amazing journey and transformation to A Greener Future. Big thanks to the whole team, assessor community, partners, and AGF supporters for everything you do. You have my continued support and I look forward to watching AGF do even more amazing things in the years ahead!”

Says Claire O’Neill, AGF CEO:

“We’re very excited to start this new chapter at AGF. The experience, energy and positivity that David brings is a huge asset to the organisation. A number of new projects are already underway to mark this next phase. We’re so grateful to Scott who has overseen the rebrand and expansion of the organisation from A Greener Festival to A Greener Future. He will be missed by the whole team, and we wish him all the best in his next adventure, as we begin ours.”

AGF is the longest standing organisation dedicated to helping events, festivals, venues and organisations globally to become greener, providing the world’s first green event certification, training, and expertise to the sector for the past 18 years.