Registration Now Open for Event Tech Live Las Vegas: North America’s Premier Expo for Event Technology

Event planners, venues, brands, and agencies across US & Canada, get ready to immerse yourselves in the future of events! Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for the highly anticipated expo dedicated to the thriving event tech sector. The event is scheduled to take place at The Expo at WMCLV in the vibrant heart of entertainment, Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 1st & 2nd.

Event Tech Live Las Vegas promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals to explore and engage with the latest innovations in event technology. From groundbreaking software solutions to cutting-edge hardware developments, attendees will discover the tools and insights needed to elevate their events to new heights.

“Event Tech Live Las Vegas is more than just an expo; it’s a nexus of creativity, innovation, and collaboration,” said Adam Parry, co-founder of ETL. “We’re excited to bring together leading minds and groundbreaking technologies under one roof, empowering event professionals to stay ahead of the curve and deliver unforgettable experiences for their clients.”

The event is free to attend for all event professionals, offering unparalleled access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. Attendees can expect:

Exhibition Hall: Explore a diverse range of exhibitors showcasing the latest event tech solutions, from event management software to virtual reality experiences.

Educational Seminars: Gain valuable insights and actionable strategies from industry experts through a series of educational seminars and workshops covering topics such as event analytics, virtual event platforms, attendee engagement, and more.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, potential partners, and industry leaders during dedicated networking sessions and interactive experiences designed to foster meaningful connections.

Whether you’re a seasoned event planner, a tech-savvy venue manager, or a forward-thinking brand / agency, Event Tech Live Las Vegas is the must-attend event of the year. Take a first glance at the agenda here, full lineup will be announced very soon, watch this space!

Registration is now open, and spaces will fill up fast. Secure your spot today here and take the first step towards unlocking the future of events.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities and exhibitor inquiries, please contact the team on enquiries@eventtechlive.com