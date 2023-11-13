BMA House welcomes leading agencies and corporates to an evening of elegance and sustainability

BMA House, the iconic venue in the heart of London’s Bloomsbury, welcomed more than 50 leading clients from both agencies and corporates for an evening curated to highlight its potential as a venue for sustainable dinners, receptions and awards ceremonies.

Attendees included representatives from Accenture, ITV, Grey Green Media, and Innovate UK, who were invited in collaboration with HeadBox, Hire Space and eve.

In particular, the event showcased BMA House’s sustainability credentials. This started with the guests being encouraged to use a Clean Air Walking Route, and continued through the theming, which included name cards made from leaves fallen from trees in the garden. The whole evening centred around a menu created by Doug McMaster, founder of Silo Hackney and Company of Cooks’ Food Director.

“A true hidden gem. An incredible venue with spectacular architecture, varying options for meetings, dinners and events of all sizes and an elegant hidden courtyard space perfect for social gatherings too. The team were wonderfully knowledgeable and friendly, and I hope to be fortunate enough to host an event here in the future,” said Accenture’s Laura Blower-Harris, Executive Assistant to UKI Lead Senior Managing Director.

Jack Turner, Meetings & Events Team Lead from HeadBox added: “BMA House was a truly wonderful experience right from the point of entry. The beautifully lit courtyard, diverse and flexible event spaces plus the catering team they provided made for a really memorable dining experience. Their integration of sustainable, zero-waste food initiatives within the backdrop of a beautifully preserved historical building was fantastic. 10/10 Would recommend for dinners, conferences and more after my visit!”

The evening’s specially curated menu featured canapés ranging from ricotta with foraged leaves to smoked aubergine with preserved lemon. The starter had an A carbon rating, whilst the main course offered a choice between Packington estate fallow deer and roast Crown Prince squash, ensuring a diverse and sustainable dining experience. The dessert bar, with options like citrus posset and tonka bean vegan panna cotta, allowed guests to customise how they finished their culinary journey.

“Once again our incredible partnership with Company of Cooks was at the forefront to deliver something exciting and creative,” comments Kat Winfield, Venue Manager at BMA House. “The event was a real success and it was our pleasure to welcome so many leaders from the industry to BMA House. Sustainability sits at the core of our offering, from the infrastructure and facilities around the building to the food we carefully deliver on every single plate.”

Sustainable suppliers supporting the event included:

Flowers provided by InWater

Tall plants on tables provided by Amarante

Wireless uplighters and lighting provided by SLA

String trio, provided by Liquid Strings

Solo artist Joe Ellis Bradley

Box Fresh booth from Mobile Moments

Company of Cooks, BMA’s in house catering partner for the menu