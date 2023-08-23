Sustainability in AV (SAVe), the first U.S.-based organization to bring stakeholders in the audiovisual (AV) field to take concerted action to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has announced that 1 Green Planet recycling company is now SAVe Certified.

The purpose of the SAVe Certiﬁcation process is to educate and engage AV industry professionals on the signiﬁcance of sustainability, and to guide them in implementing sustainable practices in their businesses.

This comprehensive program, grounded in the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, speciﬁcally Goal 12 on responsible manufacturing and waste management, aims to foster a deep understanding of the environmental impact of the AV industry. Participants learn to develop and execute an SDG-aligned plan, thereby demonstrating their commitment to sustainability. By achieving SAVe Certiﬁcation, companies not only contribute positively to the planet, but also position themselves to seize new market opportunities, reduce business risks, and enhance their reputation in the industry.

“As an R2v3 Certified IT Asset Disposition Company, 1 Green Planet operated by DTG Recycle is always looking to support our customers and increase the awareness of sustainable practices,” says Chris Biddle of 1 Green Planet. “We are happy to continue our partnership with SAVe, learn a ton about the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and announce the addition of our Sustainability in AV (SAVe) Certification.”

“Washington-based AV integrator, Tempest Technologies began a quest to locate a certified electronic recycling partner,” explains President of Tempest Technologies and SAVe Board Member, Debbie Williamson. “We discovered that the majority of recycling companies in the Pacific Northwest region lacked the vital R2 certification or failed to meet the stringent standards set forth by the Washington State Electronic Waste Recycling Act.”

“We met with Chris and his team to discuss forging a recycling partnership, and during the meeting we shared SAVe’s mission and purpose with them,” adds Williamson. “They immediately wanted to join ranks and obtain their SAVe certification. We are confident that as a SAVe Certified company, 1 Green Planet will prove to be an exceptional partner and an active contributor to helping achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

SAVe Certification is offered to organizations that have worked with SAVe to develop and implement an SDG action plan that is actionable, measurable and, in its own right, sustainable.