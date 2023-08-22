Christmas Parties at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Yule love Christmas parties at Emirates Old Trafford!

Experience the magical Christmas parties at Emirates Old Trafford this winter! Whether you’re looking for a private or shared party in Manchester, we have a range of experiences to ensure everyone has a night to remember. So suit up, glam up and get your dancing shoes at the ready for a night of live entertainment, amazing food, and celebratory drinks!

Christmas Extravaganza

If you’re looking for a vibrant, lively party atmosphere then our Christmas Extravaganza experience is the one for you! Shared with fellow partygoers, you will enjoy a lively performance from a seven-piece band which are bound to get you up on your feet and sing all night long.

Each Christmas Extravaganza experience includes:

  • A glass of fizz on arrival
  • Live acoustic set in the Mezzanine
  • A three-course meal
  • Live saxophonist during meal
  • A seven-piece live band – Under The Covers
  • Resident DJ and host – Paul Atkinson
  • Late-night cheese and biscuits
  • Glitter Artists and Selfie Pods

From £62.95 per person (inc VAT)

For more information, visit https://emiratesoldtrafford.lancashirecricket.co.uk/christmas-parties/christmas-extravaganza/

Pavilion Party Nights

If a quieter, more intimate affair is what you’re after for your Christmas party then our Pavilion Party Night experience is the one you’re looking for! This particular party night offers a more traditional Christmas experience, shared with fellow partygoers.

Every Pavilion Party Night package includes:

  • A glass of fizz on arrival
  • A three-Course Dinner
  • A solo artist – Danny Martin from Under The Covers
  • Host and DJ – James West
  • Selfie Pod

From £58.95 per person (inc VAT)

For more information, visit https://emiratesoldtrafford.lancashirecricket.co.uk/christmas-parties/pavilion-party-nights/

Private Party Nights

The perfect option if you’re after a completely exclusive party for just you and your guests, planned just the way you want it. Our private party experiences are bespoke to each client; our amazing Christmas co-ordinators help bring your wildest dreams to life!

themancphotographer.co.uk

Each private party experience includes:

  • A glass of fizz on arrival
  • Personalised digital welcome signage within the suite
  • Decorative lighting within the suite
  • A variety of menu options (informal / formal dining)
  • Festive table arrangements

From £47 per person (inc VAT)

For more information, visit https://emiratesoldtrafford.lancashirecricket.co.uk/christmas-parties/private-party-nights/

Accommodation

Want to avoid the hassle of getting home after your Christmas party? Stay at our on-site, four-star Hilton Garden Inn Hotel! Benefit from just a short walk back to your hotel room after the party finishes, via one of our convenient footbridge links, and indulge in a tasty breakfast the following morning.

Don’t miss out! If you book a party at Emirates Old Trafford before 1 October, you will receive a 20% accommodation discount.

Enquire

If you want more information or want to enquire about holding your Christmas party at Emirates Old Trafford, enquire today and a member of the team will be in touch as soon as possible.

To enquire, visit https://emiratesoldtrafford.lancashirecricket.co.uk/christmas-parties/christmas-enquiry/

