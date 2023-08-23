Global full-service event and experiential marketing agency Impact XM today announced the addition of Robynne Weaver as vice president, strategic accounts. With more than 20 years experience in the industry, Weaver will join Impact XM’s client service team as well as some of the agency’s largest client accounts, continuing to expand its B2B and B2C client portfolios.

Weaver's 20-year experience includes large scale events and strategic experiences, including citywide corporate events, user conferences, product launches, trade shows and brand activations, and she has worked with clients in the finance, technology, consumer and nonprofit industries. Weaver holds a Masters in Transformative Leadership from the California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) in San Francisco.

Her exceptional attention to detail, creativity and dedication to excellence have earned her a reputation as a trusted and reliable partner. Weaver understands the power of brand experiences to create impactful outcomes for attendees and achieve her clients’ goals. She applies her knowledge to create events that inspire, motivate and engage. “We’re thrilled to welcome Robynne to Impact XM, and have no doubt that she will do amazing work as our VP of strategic accounts,” said Jared Pollacco, CEO IXM.

Weaver’s dedication to excellence extends to her involvement in industry associations and her commitment to staying up-to-date on the latest industry trends and best practices. She is an active member of the Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA), Meeting Professionals International (MPI), and the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) and she also serves on the board of MPI Oregon, where she is committed to advancing the meetings and events industry through education, networking and DEI advocacy.