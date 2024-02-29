Shaping the Future of Sustainability: beam’s 2024 ESG Summit unveils pathways to a better future

From how to create change and achieve buy-in to accreditation, how to measure and impact delegate travel and insights into B-Corp and Social Impact, beam‘s ESG Summit on Wednesday 8 May at Unity Place, Milton Keynes is a day designed to inform, educate, inspire and share tried and tested sustainable practices.

Registration is now open.

The full day programme, featuring a wide range of experts from across the industry, is designed for both agencies and suppliers. The agenda includes expert guest speakers and interactive sessions on topics such as Creating Change and Achieving Buy-In; Measuring and Influencing Delegate travel and Waste Management Best Practices.



Engaging Plenary Sessions will covering key topics including Accreditation – Starting your ESG journey: Communicating Green Credentials – Insights for venues and agents; B-Corp and Social Impact and Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (ED&I)



There will also be an Open Mic Session when everyone will have the opportunity to share their successes and contribute their thoughts and advice.

Louisa Watson, ESG Director of beam says; “With sustainability increasingly important to everyone, this is a superb opportunity to learn from others and share our experiences and best practice. Sustainability is not bout being perfect, it’s just about being better.”

“The event is for Managing Directors, Sales, Operations, Property and HR Directors and for those responsible for or leading sustainability within organisations. All will benefit greatly from joining us on 8 May.

“It’s through collaboration and support that we’ll change our practices for the better.”



For more information or to register, visit https://ow.ly/C6Q850QG3h3

https://beam-org.uk/